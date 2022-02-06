🌱 Huntington Daily: 2 Snowplows Burned + Free COVID-19 Tests 2/7

Morning, people of Huntington! It's me again, Andrew Tessler, your host of the Huntington Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny. High: 30 low: 27.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Huntington:

2 snowplows burn in Huntington. Two snowplows caught fire at the Huntington Highway Department yard on Rofay Drive early Saturday, according to public information officer Steve Silverman. Dix Hills firefighters found the two snowplows engulfed in flames when they got to the yard at 3:30 a.m., Silverman said. The fire was quickly extinguished and there were no reported injuries. The fire is being investigated as potential arson. (Huntington Patch) ICYMI: Huntington to distribute 10,000 at-home COVID-19 test kits to residents. The Town of Huntington will be giving out 10,000 COVID-19 tests, according to Town Supervisor Ed Smyth. The tests will be given out on Feb. 7, the town announced. The distribution is funded by the 2020 CARES Act Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus program. Pre-registration is required. Recipients must be Town of Huntington residents and each household is eligible to receive up to four test kits. (Greater Long Island) In celebration of Black History Month, the Suffolk County Department Of Health Services highlights black health and wellness. The Suffolk County Department of Health Services' Office of Minority Health is collaborating with SUNY Stony Brook, SUNY Suffolk, the Suffolk County Multicultural Advisory Committee, and the Alzheimer's Association of Long Island to highlight black health and wellness throughout Black History Month. "As we celebrate Black History Month, we continue to tackle health disparities and keep equity at the heart of all we do," said Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott. Take a look at the meeting schedule in the link! (Press Release Desk)

Today in Huntington:

The Huntington Winter Farmers Market. (9:00 a.m.)

Rosh Chodesh Group -- Kehillath Shalom Synagogue. (10:00 a.m.)

Senior High School Musical - Cold Spring Harbor Junior & Senior High School. (2:00 p.m.)

Joe Gatto - The Paramount. (9:00 a.m.)

Story continues

From my notebook:

Huntington Manor Fire Department Fan Page: Saturday afternoon Huntington Manor firefighters responded to a report of a Motor Vehicle Collision at the intersection of Jericho Turnpike and Beverly Road . Firefighters secured two vehicles and applied Speedy Dri to the roadway for fluid spills. Three patients were transported by Huntington Community First Aid Squad with non-life-threatening injuries. Chief Brady was in charge of the incident. (Facebook)

Huntington Animal Shelter: Little Violet is looking for a new family to call her own! She will need an owner who has experience and is willing to continue to work on her leash training with her. She is around 4 years old and loves her humans! (Facebook)

Huntington Historical Society: "Tomorrow, February 6, is the 147th anniversary of the death of Peter Crippen, one of the founders of Bethel AME Church, the first African American church in Huntington . Peter Crippen came to Huntington from Virginia in the 1830s. In 1864, he purchased a small house on Creek Road that had been the first mill building in Huntington . His family continued to own the property for the next 155 years (Facebook)

Huntington Historical Society: February Lunch and Learn: Long Island Dirt Recovering Our Buried Past with Allison McGovern, PhD. Presentation highlighted the Crippen House in Huntington. (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | “Siena and the Palio” (February 8)

Master Ballet Classes with Master Teacher Sara Knight (February 11)

Add your event

Announcements:

Behind The Scoreboard – No Practice But Lots Of Shoveling Today (Details)

Stop the Denial of a Vital Drug to People with Down Syndrome (Details)

Add your announcement

Job listings:

Tree Spray Tech (Details)

Customer Service Representative - Commercial Insurance Brokerage (Details)

Front Desk Manager (Details)

Add your job listing

Loving the Huntington Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Huntington@Patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed. I'll see you around!

— Andrew Tessler

About me: Hi! I'm Andrew and I have been a Huntington resident for 7 years. I have lived in other countries and states, and my number one love is Huntington. I love health and wellness, traveling, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course going to restaurants and events throughout Huntington!

This article originally appeared on the Huntington Patch