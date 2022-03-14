🌱 Huntington Daily: Beautiful Weather Ahead + COVID-19 Endemic

Good morning, neighbors! It's me again, Andrew Tessler, your host of the Huntington Daily.

First, today's weather:

Mostly sunny and warmer. High: 53 low: 40.

Here are the top 3 stories in Huntington today:

Huntington weekly weather forecast looks beautiful. Spring is now less than ten days away, and the weather forecast is finally starting to represent that. After the brutal cold Saturday into Sunday, things turn around Monday all the way through the weekend. Expect beautiful temperatures throughout the week with Friday capping out in the mid 60s! (Huntington Patch) ICYMI: Spotlight Art Bar @ The Paramount to mark official opening March 18. Spotlight Art Bar in Huntington Village is a live music lovers dream. The intimate venue has a capacity of 200 and has live acts with great food and drinks. "In addition to showcasing and hosting local and nationally-renowned artists, the space will display various exhibits for the public... stimulating innovation and creativity among residents," according to the press release." (Long Island Business News) Suffolk COVID-19 weekend positive cases total less than 200. In more positive COVID-19 news, the total number of positive cases from this weekend was only 194. It truly feels we are on the other side of this pandemic and it's going to be a great spring and summer. You can always stay updated on COVID-19 statistics via Suffolk County's daily report. (Suffolk County Government)

Today in Huntington:

JGHS Spring Sports Begin - Elwood UFSD. (All Day)

HHS Spring Sports Begin - Harborfields Central School District. (All Day)

HHS Spring Mini College Fair 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. (10:30 a.m.)

Virtual Genealogy Workshop: Kiss Me I'm Irish. (2:00 p.m.)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Greenlawn: "Hello… Can anyone recommend custom closet builder/installer ? - Appreciate any feedback…Thank You." (Nextdoor)

Huntington Public Library : The 2022 Long Island Reads event with Ellen Feldman will be on Sunday May 1st . The in-person event will be held at the Plainview-Old Bethpage library at 2 p.m. (Facebook)

Greenlawn Civic Association: "Small Business Spotlight! Grateful Gardens LLC will change the look instantly of your home or business. Why not make your house smile brighter with a pretty window box. Or come home to planters spilling over with flowers flagging your front door. It makes a long day better. Have a pool? Turn it into a tropical oasis one where you will never want to leave." (Facebook)

"Help Mineola Family Start Family After Tragedy" (Details)

John of John’s Crazy Socks Visits Washington Drive Primary School (Details)

NY Jet Jamison Crowder Delivers for Local Man with Down Syndrome (Details)

