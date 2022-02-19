🌱 Huntington Daily: COVID-19 Decline + Substance Abuse Meeting

Hey, people of Huntington! It's me again, Andrew Tessler, your host of the Huntington Daily.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 34 low: 32.

Here are the top 3 stories in Huntington today:

The Mental Health Subcommittee of the Community Mental Hygiene Advisory Board is holding a Zoom meeting March 2. The next Zoom meeting of the Substance Use Disorders Subcommittee is scheduled for March 2. With mental health and substance abuse issues at an all-time high, now is the time to get involved, have your voice heard and make changes. You can call the MH Division at 631-853-8500, to get the numbers to participate in this Zoom calls. (Press Release Desk) COVID-19 cases at a level not seen in months. It's been a while since we have updated you in the newsletter on COVID-19 cases, and that's good news. The numbers continue to decline, with only 227 people testing positive in the latest press release, which makes our 7-day positivity rate average under 3 percent. As always, you can get all COVID-19 statistics in Suffolk County's daily press release. (Press Release Desk) Check out this news article rating Cold Spring Harbor the 22nd best town on the east coast to live in. Cold Spring Harbor offers everything you could want from a North Shore town. It has history, water, a cute little town, amazing views, and great restaurants. It also has arguably one of the best hiking trails on Long Island; the New York State Green Belt Trail, which begins in CSH and crosses the island. (WFMZ Allentown)

Today in Huntington:

National Margarita Day… 3 Day Celebration! - Besito. (Noon)

Kevin James - The Paramount. (8:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Tri Community & Youth Agency (Tri CYA): Join the Tri CYA on March 31 at their Hall of Honor Cocktail Party and Dinner at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury , New York. This year they will be honoring Stephanie Gotard, MacBounce/Martine MacDonald, Carineh Mendez and Andre Sorrentino. Tickets are $100 beforehand and $125 at the door. (Facebook)

Greenlawn Civic Association: The Greenlawn Civic Association starts their Small Business Spotlight, which will be highlighting information weekly on their business members . The first business is Amy Miller from All State Insurance. Click the link to learn more about Amy! (Facebook)

Huntington Public Library: With the cold weekend weather, the library thinks a nice warm bowl of soup will help keep you comfortable . Head to their website and visit "Soup Display" to get some great new recipes. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Robin Park: "I would love to hear anyone's experience with heartworm in a dog. - My rescue dog I recently got has them, rescue woman touting the " slow kill" method, while my vet and the American Heartworm Society say that is not a valid treatment." (Nextdoor)

Story continues

Featured businesses:

Events:

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis (February 28)

Announcements:

Long Island Outdoor Living and Landscapes - CALL NOW (Details)

Behind The Scoreboard – More Than A Cyclist, A Hero! (Details)

EMDR sessions in Huntington, NY (Details)

Stressed out caring for a loved one with memory issues? (Details)

"Help Mineola Family Start Family After Tragedy" (Details)

You're all caught up for today. I'll see you soon!

— Andrew Tessler

About me: Hi! I'm Andrew and I have been a Huntington resident for 7 years. I have lived in other countries and states, and my number one love is Huntington. I love health and wellness, traveling, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course going to restaurants and events throughout Huntington!

