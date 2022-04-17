🌱 Huntington Daily: COVID-19 Numbers + Frost Advisory Monday Morning

Happy Monday, people of Huntington! Here's everything you need to know going on in town today.

First, today's weather:

Becoming cloudy and cool. High: 54 low: 44.

Here are the top 3 stories in Huntington today:

Frost advisory in effect from midnight Sunday to 8 a.m. Monday morning. It was a beautiful week of weather here in Huntington, but it will get real cold overnight with the National Weather service issuing a frost advisory until 8 a.m. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s, so give yourself more time to warm up your car Monday morning! (Weather.com) COVID-19 7-day positivity rate at 4.6% in Suffolk County. There has been a small uptick in COVID-19 cases, but no need for concern. It's been a while since we've updated you on numbers, which is positive news. 480 people tested positive in the latest report, and there was one death. You can see daily numbers through Suffolk County Government's website. (Suffolk County Government) ICYMI: 14-year-old teen arrested on gun charge in Huntington Station. Police were called on a group of teenagers early Friday morning when one appeared to have a weapon. They responded to the scene and one teen had a loaded Bryco .380 semi-automatic handgun. "The teen was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. Police did not identify the teen since he is a minor." (Huntington Patch)

Today in Huntington:

Deadline for Petitions for Board of Education Candidates - Cold Spring Harbor Central School District. (5:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Huntington Manor Fire Department Fan Page: " Wishing our families and friends who celebrate a Happy Easter !" (Facebook)

Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth : "This morning in the World Junior Championship in Estonia our very own Oona and Gage Brown won the gold medal in ice dancing for the U.S . We are so very proud of you!" (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, West Neck: "Hello neighbors, I recently began using this lawn service and I am so happy. - Cesar and his guys are wonderful! They do a fantastic job and they are reasonably priced. I wanted to share incase anyone is looking. I highly recommend." (Nextdoor)

Story continues

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

FREE WEBINAR | Renaissancing Renoir (April 19)

Spots Are Filling Up! Sign-up For Summer Camp Pre-K-6th, Long Island’s Favorite Fun & Educational Ca (April 23)

Add your event

Loving the Huntington Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Huntington@Patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Monday. I'll be back in your inbox tomorrow with another update!

— Andrew Tessler

About me: Hi! I'm Andrew and I have been a Huntington resident for 7 years. I have lived in other countries and states, and my number one love is Huntington. I love health and wellness, traveling, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course going to restaurants and events throughout Huntington!

This article originally appeared on the Huntington Patch