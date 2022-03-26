🌱 Huntington Daily: DH Woman Killed In Crash + $1.2M Wow House

Get on up, Huntington! Here's everything you need to know to get this Sunday started off right.

Breezy with a stray shower. High: 47 low: 25.

63-year-old woman killed in Dix Hills Crash Friday morning. "Donna Locicero was driving a 2019 Nissan SUV westbound on Vanderbilt Parkway at Village Hill Drive, when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head on with an eastbound at 5:22 p.m. One of these vehicles then collided with a 2017 Volvo SUV also heading eastbound on Vanderbilt Parkway." She was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were injured. (Huntington Now) Check out this $1.2 Huntington waterfront beauty with private beach rights. Our Wow house of the week is located at 6 Bayview Dr. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home has beautiful views of the Long Island Sound and access to the Knollwood Private Beach Community. Click on the link for pictures and more information on the listing. (Huntington Patch) Police looking for man who stole $480 worth of merchandise from Target on March 1. The man stole assorted items, and you can see his picture in the link. Police are offering a cash reward for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information can call Suffolk County Crimestoppers at 1-800-221-TIPS. (Daily Voice)

Spring Photoshoot Benefiting Little Shelter - Fetch New York. (10:00 a.m.)

Ridotto Concert: Pianist Sofya Gulyak in Recital - Huntington Jewish Center. (4:00 p.m.)

Tri Community & Youth Agency (Tri CYA): "Thank you to our longtime volunteer, Cheryl Lynn Blum, for donating healthy, hearty snacks for afterschool munching ." (Facebook)

Huntington Public Library: You can pick up your at-home COVID-19 test kits at the library while supplies last. Two per person and they are available at the Main Library and Station Branch . (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Harborfields School District: "Hey everyone, - I’m looking for someone with soldering skills and some audio knowledge to run audio cables in my music studio through the PVC in the slab and solder them to the appropriate connectors on the panels in each room." (Nextdoor)

FREE WEBINAR | Renaissance Architecture in Florence (March 29)

Coindre Hall Advisory Board Meeting (March 30)

John’s Crazy Socks Supports the Sleepy Coffee Too Coffee Shop (Details)

