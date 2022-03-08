🌱 Huntington Daily: Easter Bunny Returns To Mall + Réserve Opens

Happy Wednesday, people of Huntington! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening today.

First, today's weather:

Snow and rain, 1-2"; colder. High: 38 low: 30.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Huntington:

Réserve restaurant serving 'Haute American' cuisine In Huntington. Have you tried the new restaurant Réserve at 326 W. Jericho Turnpike? The restaurant opened in February, with the building formerly being Pomodorino. Réserve is open for lunch and dinner, and you can head with friends on Sunday for brunch with a live DJ. Entrees include gnocchi with lobster, steaks, Long Island duck, "molasses salmon," and a "steaked toast" with chocolate-rubbed steak. Owner Karen Morel and her husband rose to Long Island fame with their online business "My Cookie Dealer". (Huntington Patch) St. Patrick's Day parade returns on Sunday. In positive news, the St. Patrick's Day parade returns to Huntington on Sunday. The historic parade is the largest and longest on Long Island. Last year's parade was cancelled due to COVID-19. “The way we look at it, the world literally shut down after the parade in 2020,” president of Ancient Order of Hibernians Division IV. Broderick said. “Come this Sunday, we’re going to reopen the world with our parade. We are very excited to get out there and celebrate.” The parade kicks off at 2 p.m. from the LIRR parking lot near Church St. (Huntington Now) The Easter Bunny will be back at Walt Whitman Mall. After COVID-19 disrupted the annual Easter Bunny pictures at the mall, things are finally back to normal. You can make a reservation for pictures with the Easter Bunny, as the rabbit will be in the mall from March 16 to April 18. The Bunny Photo Experience hours are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. On Saturday, April 16, the hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Huntington Patch)

Today's Huntington Daily is brought to you in part by our friends at GoodRx — the best way to save money on your prescriptions. GoodRx helps you locate the lowest prices for medications at local pharmacies, so you're not overpaying. Works for pet medications too! To see how much you can save, go to GoodRx.com.

Story continues

Today in Huntington:

HS Blood Drive - Elwood UFSD. (All Day)

Top 10 Probate & Estate Administration Mistakes - Zoom. (8:30 a.m.)

HHS National Foreign Language Honor Society Induction Ceremony. (3:30 p.m.)

K-12 International Night - Elwood UFSD. (7:00 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Huntington Manor Fire Department Fan Page: Huntington Manor firefighters responded to a home on Monday afternoon for a residential structure fire. It took three lines of firefighters to extinguish the blaze; Cold Spring Harbor, Melville, and Huntington fire departments all assisted . Take a look at the fire in the link. (Facebook)

South Huntington Public Library: " Thank you to everyone who saved seeds and donated them to our Seed Library ! We received so many great varieties! Our Seed Library will be opening March 21! Come browse our tomato, peppers, cucumbers, flowers and so much more. (Facebook)

Huntington Public Library: The Ukranian Americans of Long Island needs medical supplies immediately . All of the supplies needed are listed in the Facebook link. (Facebook)

Huntington Public Library: Go check out at the customer services desk and receive one free packet of sunflower seeds . The sunflower represents Ukraine's national flowers and has become a globally recognized symbol of hope and solidarity. (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Greenlawn: "Does anyone know of a pool I could join for exercise and relaxation (not the Y please, too many competitive swimmers). - Huntington area or nearby… thanks" (Nextdoor)

Caro Fitz, Neighbor: "Does anyone have a referral for a painter?We need indoor painting done in Northport." (Patch)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Meet Alexis Greene, Author of EMILY MANN: REBEL ARTIST OF THE AMERICAN THEATER (March 11)

Andrew's Top Gun Run (March 26)

Add your event

Announcements:

"Help Mineola Family Start Family After Tragedy" (Details)

John & Mark from John’s Crazy Socks Speak at Ramah Camping (Details)

Add your announcement

Job listings:

Loving the Huntington Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Huntington@Patch.com

Now you're in the loop and ready to start this Wednesday! I'll see you around.

— Andrew Tessler

About me: Hi! I'm Andrew and I have been a Huntington resident for 7 years. I have lived in other countries and states, and my number one love is Huntington. I love health and wellness, traveling, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course going to restaurants and events throughout Huntington!

This article originally appeared on the Huntington Patch