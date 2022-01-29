🌱 Huntington Daily: Mask Mandate Extended + Arrest Report

Hello, neighbors! It's me again, Andrew Tessler, your host of the Huntington Daily.

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for January 28. Gov Kathy Hochul held a press conference yesterday on Long Island regarding the blizzard hitting today. In her press conference she also went over COVID-19 numbers which have been declining rapidly on Long Island. We are in a much better place than a month ago, and you can check out all the numbers in Suffolk County's report. The mask mandate was also extended until Feb 10. (Press Release Desk) Huntington Station mixed-use project gets IDA assist. A $7.3 million project to develop a mixed-use building in Huntington Station has received preliminary approval for economic incentives from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency. Blue & Gold Holdings is planning to construct a 16-unit apartment building with 4,000-square-feet of retail space to a .53-acre parcel on the northeast corner of New York Avenue and May Street. Called the Landmark Building, the 21,525-square-foot complex will consist of 14 one-bedroom apartments and two, two-bedroom apartments. (Long Island Business News) Suffolk arrest report: Jan. 28. Take a look at the newest arrest report for the 2nd precinct. The common theme in arrests is burglary which means we would like to remind you to always keep your doors locked and do not leave your car running or unlocked with the keys accessible. (Huntington Patch)

Huntington Union Free School District: Flags on Huntington schools and other state buildings will be flown at half-staff starting today until sunset on February 2 in honor of fallen New York Police Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora . May they rest in peace. (Facebook)

Huntington Union Free School District: The Huntington boys’ and girls’ basketball teams had a big Thursday night as both Blue Devil hardcourt squads defeated their counterpart from West Islip . The Huntington boys used a 22-9 fourth quarter run to race past the Lions, 67-46. Max Rentsch had 20 points, 11 rebounds 10 assists, five steals and a block to lead a strong Blue Devil performance. Clayton Ward had 17 points and Dylan Coleman added 15 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds. (Facebook)

Town of Huntington: Town of Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth and Superintendent of Highways Andre Sorrentino brief the press on snowstorm prep and weekend closures and cancellation across the Town of Huntington. Please avoid all nonessential travel. (Facebook)

Huntington Public Library: "Due to the upcoming nor’easter, the library will close at 7:00pm tonight. They will also be closed tomorrow, Saturday, January 29 . The library is never really closed since their ZOOM programs are still on. (Facebook)

Halesite Fire Department: With the expected snowfall, the fire department would like to remind everybody that a clearly visible, accessible fire hydrant could save your home – or even your life. If a fire hydrant is buried in snow, firefighters can lose valuable time trying to locate your home. (Facebook)

