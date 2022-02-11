🌱 Huntington Daily: Mixed Mask Responses + TOH Wedding Ceremony

Happy Saturday, neighbors! Let's start today off on an informed note. Here's everything worth knowing in Huntington today.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny, breezy and mild. High: 56 low: 31.

Here are the top 3 stories today in Huntington:

Town of Huntington will perform wedding ceremonies on Valentine's Day. Looking to get hitched on Valentine's Day? If that's the case, head on over to Town Hall on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (appointment only). “Love is in the air once again at Huntington Town Hall this Valentine’s Day,” said Town Clerk Raia, who took his marriage ceremony marathon on the move last year due to the closure of Town Hall for COVID-19. “It is an honor and a privilege to join two people in a lifetime of love and commitment and it’s the part of my job that is the most heartwarming.” (LongIsland.com) Mixed responses around town to end of indoor mask mandate. As the recent mask mandate ended on Thursday, there have been mixed responses in the Town of Huntington. It’s “not unreasonable to do away with the mask mandate,” because infections are coming down, thanks to Covid-19 vaccinations, Dr. Adrian Popp, head of the infectious diseases department at Huntington Hospital, said. Many patrons of businesses were still masked after the mandate ended, but many people were not as well. With no mandate, it's a personal choice to wear a mask or not, and as always, we will keep you updated on any COVID-19 updates. (http://www.huntingtonNow.com) ICYMI: Weekend events around town. Looking to head out and take advantage of the beautiful weather while is still lasts? Great, we have you covered with a list of events for Super Bowl and Valentine's Day weekend! You can see Patton Oswald at The Paramount on Saturday or join in on a discussion about Israel and the Middle East at Kehillath Shalom Synagogue. (Huntington Patch)

Today in Huntington:

Kehillath Shalom Synagogue: Forum/Discussion on Israel and the Middle East. (11:15 a.m.)

Patton Oswald - The Paramount. (8:00 p.m.)

Huntington Union Free School District : The seeds are out for the Section XI Class AA girls’ basketball playoffs. Huntington is No. 3. The Blue Devils (18-1) will face No. 14 Centereach (11-9) on Monday at 7:30 p.m . at Harborfields High School. The winner of the Huntington vs. Centereach match-up will face the winner of No. 6 Half Hollow Hills East (13-7) vs. No. 11 Sachem North (11-9). (Facebook)

Huntington Union Free School District : Three talented Huntington High School artists have been tapped to display their work at this year’s Suffolk County Art Leaders Association All County & Scholarship Show at Old Babylon Town Hall on West Main Street. Spectacular artwork created by seniors Tyler Basil, Lauren Landolfi and Sebastian Ramirez has been chosen for the exhibit, which is one of the highlights of the year for Long Island students. (Facebook)

Huntington Union Free School District : Huntington UFSD is continuing with its plans to develop a varsity level girls’ golf program . The next step is an intramural program this spring for students interested in joining the team. The hope is for a Blue Devil girls’ golf team to compete interscholastically in the spring of 2023 . The girls’ golf season is held in the spring across Long Island. (Facebook)

Huntington Public Library : It's not too late to join the Youth & Parent Services Summer Reading Club ! Stop by the library and grab a passport so you can Book A Trip Around the World! Or just sign up online at the library website. (Facebook)

South Huntington Public Library: The LOVE Monster by Rachel Bright is the libraries super silly and smoochy Book Face Friday pick today! In this funny picture book, a monster searches and searches for his Valentine. (Facebook)

