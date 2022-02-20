🌱 Huntington Daily: Skate For A Cause + 5 New Homes For Sale

Happy Monday, people of Huntington! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Huntington today.

First, today's weather:

Sunshine and milder. High: 50 low: 37.

Here are the top 3 stories in Huntington today:

Take a look at five new homes to hit the Huntington market. The real estate market is still a seller's market, but there are still great options for you to check out. We have compiled a list for you of the newest homes to go on listing. These include one with 3 beds and 2.5 baths for $695,000, and another in the Lloyd Harbor area with 6 beds and 3.5 baths for $2.5 million.(Huntington Patch) ICYMI: The Suds Boss of Huntington offers vehicle detailing throughout Long Island. New York winters are cold, long, and dirty on your car. The Suds Boss brings vehicle detailing to you and services all of Long Island. Thomas Pinto, 27, was originally a real estate agent and bus driver before the pandemic. When COVID-19 hit, his bus company shut down and he realized he didn't like real estate as much as he thought. Pinto went all on his former side gig auto detailing and launched the Suds Boss in 2020. "I build very good relationships," Pinto said. "It's not just getting dropped off to a car wash with 10 to 15 different guys. It's just me and a couple of guys, so I make it very personal. It's the experience of being mobile."(Huntington Patch) Oyster Bay ice rinks will be charging only $2 for admission on Tuesday. Admission will be $2 and rental skates will also be $2 for families who bring two non-perishable items to support the Skate for a Cause event. “The date of 2/22/22 is unique in that it falls this year during most school district’s winter break, where many families and children are looking for fun staycation opportunities,” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Saladino. “We invite our residents to help us ‘double our efforts’ in collecting non-perishable food items on 2/22, welcoming them to skate for just $2 at any of our wonderful three ice skating facilities.”(LongIsland.com)

Story continues

Today's Huntington Daily is brought to you in part by Newrez, a leading nationwide mortgage lender. Make a smart move for your future and refinance with Newrez today. Call 844-979-1707 to connect with a Newrez loan officer. Newrez, LLC (NMLS #3013)

Today in Huntington:

Whitney Cummings - The Paramount. (9:00 AM)

From my notebook:

Greenlawn Civic Association: The Civic Association continues their Small Business Spotlight with Christopher Appoldt Photography ! Based in Greenlawn and serving Long Island, NYC, and CT, Chris is a 20-year veteran of commercial, editorial, marketing, advertising, pet photography, and product photography. Take a look at the link to learn more. (Facebook)

Greenlawn Civic Association: Harborfields Alliance For Community Outreach food drive is still going on at Urban Coffee . There is a large need of nonperishable items so please donate what you can. (Facebook)

The Junior Welfare League of Huntington, Inc.: Did you know The Junior Welfare League has been offering healthcare scholarships for nearly 70 years ? Email igellerman@gmail.com for an application. The submission deadline is March 30, and the winner will be invited to attend their Annual Spring Luncheon on Sunday April 3. (Facebook)

Tri Community & Youth Agency (Tri CYA): In honor of Black History Month, here is Dolores Johnson singing the Black National Anthem, "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Watch the video in the link! (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month (February 28)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis (February 28)

Add your event

Announcements:

Long Island Outdoor Living and Landscapes - CALL NOW (Details)

Behind The Scoreboard – More Than A Cyclist, A Hero! (Details)

EMDR sessions in Huntington, NY (Details)

"Help Mineola Family Start Family After Tragedy" (Details)

Add your announcement

Loving the Huntington Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at Huntington@Patch.com

Thanks for following along and staying informed. I'll be in your inbox tomorrow with your next update!

— Andrew Tessler

About me: Hi! I'm Andrew and I have been a Huntington resident for 7 years. I have lived in other countries and states, and my number one love is Huntington. I love health and wellness, traveling, stand-up paddle boarding, and of course going to restaurants and events throughout Huntington!

This article originally appeared on the Huntington Patch