🌱 Huntington Daily: Weekly Weather Forecast + 5 Homes For Sale

First, today's weather:

Sunny and not as cold. High: 32 low: 23.

Huntington weekly weather forecast. We hope you are recovering from the Blizzard of '22 and are ready for some warmer temperatures this week. The good news is we have multiple days of weather above 40 degrees which means some of the snow should melt this week. We are also watching a potential snowstorm Friday night, but we will keep you updated on that throughout the week. (Huntington Patch) 5 new Huntington area properties on the market. Looking for a home in the Huntington area and having a hard time? Don't worry as we have you covered with 5 of the best new homes on the market. The list includes a home in the Centerport area with 3 beds and 3 baths for $725,000, and another in the Huntington Bay area with 3 beds and 2.5 baths for $1.2 million. (Huntington Patch) ICYMI: Huntington Hospital opens Reichert Family Caregiver Center. On Tuesday, Huntington Hospital announced the Reichert Family Caregiver Center is now complete. The 550-square-foot space was designed to offer extra care outside of the hospital. It was funded by a $500,000 gift from the Charles and Helen Reichert Family Foundation, according to the hospital. (Huntington Patch)

Jr/Sr High Report Cards - Cold Spring Harbor Junior & Senior High School. (5:00 p.m.)

Greenlawn Civic Association: The Civic Association sends thanks to Chef Ronald Fan for an amazing culinary and virtual cook along experience last night ! Here are some pictures from the cooking process and of many final dishes. Everything was incredibly delicious, and everyone learned so much. (Facebook)

Town Of Huntington : Please report issues related to road plowing to HUNTINGTONNY.GOV/HIGHWAY OR 631-499-0444. Highway is working around the clock, with support from their snowplow contractors and other Town Department staff, to clear the roads. Roads are being prioritized, and for this reason, the parking lots at Town parks will be cleared by Monday . (Facebook)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Heckscher Park Gardens: "Sale lizard/snake tank with Accessories and warm lamp - Pu Huntington Village. $40 for ALL" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Heckscher Park Gardens: "To my neighbors and friends who recently replied to my post looking for a kidney donor. - Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.There is something I did not mention, my blood type is O. (Nextdoor)

COVID Testing Site (January 31)

FREE WEBINAR | “Gothic Architecture in Florence and Siena” (February 1)

Long Island Press Covers Half Hollow Hills Athletics (Details)

Is Your Organization Celebrating World Down Syndrome Day-March 21 (Details)

Northport Village Expansive Custom Colonial (Details)

