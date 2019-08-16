Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII): Are Analysts Right About The Drop In Earnings?

As Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) released its latest earnings announcement on 30 June 2019, analyst forecasts seem bearish, as a 9.4% fall in profits is expected in the upcoming year compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of 17%. Currently with a trailing-twelve-month profit of US$836m, the consensus growth rate suggests that earnings will drop to US$758m by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. For those keen to understand more about other aspects of the company, you can research its fundamentals here.

What can we expect from Huntington Ingalls Industries in the longer term?

The view from 11 analysts over the next three years is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of US$836m and the final forecast of US$799m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for HII’s earnings is 3.8%. However, if we exclude extraordinary items from net income, we see that earnings is projected to fall over time, resulting in an EPS of $17.58 in the final year of forecast compared to the current $19.09 EPS today. However, the near term margins may change heading into 2022, from the current levels of 10% to 8.8%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Huntington Ingalls Industries, I've compiled three pertinent aspects you should further research:

