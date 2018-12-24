Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:HII) CEO Salary Justified?

Mike Petters has been the CEO of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) since 2011. First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at similar sized companies. Then we’ll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally – as a second measure of performance – we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Mike Petters’s Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a market cap of US$7.7b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$8.0m. (This is based on the year to 2017). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$1.0. As part of our analysis we looked at companies in the same jurisdiction, with market capitalizations of US$4.0b to US$12b. The median total CEO compensation was US$7.2m.

So Mike Petters is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. While this data point isn’t particularly informative alone, it gains more meaning when considered with business performance.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Huntington Ingalls Industries, below.

NYSE:HII CEO Compensation December 24th 18 More

Is Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Growing?

On average over the last three years, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 17% each year. In the last year, its revenue is up 8.2%.

This shows that the company has improved itself over the last few years. Good news for shareholders. It’s also good to see modest revenue growth, suggesting the underlying business is healthy.

Has Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 44%, over three years, would leave most Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO is paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary…

Mike Petters is paid around what is normal the leaders of comparable size companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. Indeed, many might consider the pay rather modest, given the solid company performance! If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Huntington Ingalls Industries.

To help readers see past the short term volatility of the financial market, we aim to bring you a long-term focused research analysis purely driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis does not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements.



The author is an independent contributor and at the time of publication had no position in the stocks mentioned. For errors that warrant correction please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com.



