Huntington Park police shoot, kill man in wheelchair who was wielding butcher knife, authorities say

A map of southeast Los Angeles shows where a man was shot and killed by police in Huntington Park

Huntington Park police officers shot and killed a man wielding a butcher knife Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

About 3:40 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a report of a stabbing on the 2400 block of Slauson Avenue in Huntington Park. The victim said he was stabbed by a man in a wheelchair and told officers which way he fled, the Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

Huntington Park police officers found the suspect on the 1900 block of Slauson Avenue and attempted to detain him. The man drew a foot-long butcher knife, the Sheriff’s Department said, and tried to throw it at the officers. They responded by using a Taser on him at least twice.

The man again tried to throw the knife at the officers, “at which time an officer-involved shooting occurred,” according to the statement. The man was shot in the upper torso and pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department declined to provide additional information Friday evening, directing all inquiries to the Homicide Bureau, which did not immediately return a call requesting comment.

The spokesperson declined to provide any additional information about the victim of the stabbing, the man who was shot by police, the identity of the officer or officers who opened fire, or the number of times the man was shot. It remains unclear whether there is any video of the incident.

The Sheriff's Department asked anyone with information to contact the Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Information can be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.