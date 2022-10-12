Huntington resident pleads guilty to drug charge

Oct. 12—Huntington, W.Va. — Shawn Anthony Graves, 29, of Huntington, pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession with intent to distribute cocaine and cocaine base, also known as "crack."

According to court records, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on Nov. 7, 2019, at a 14th Street residence and found approximately 15.4 grams of crack and 4.5 grams of cocaine. Graves admitted that he possessed and intended to distribute the crack and cocaine.

Graves further admitted to selling quantities of crack at the 14th Street residence on Sept. 26, 2019, and Oct. 28, 2019, each time to a confidential informant.

Graves is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 17 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.

Officers also found three loaded firearms during the Nov. 7, 2019, search of the 14th Street residence: an Eagle Arms AR15 .223-caliber rifle; a Springfield XDS 9mm pistol; and a Taurus Judge Public Defender, .45/.410-caliber pistol.

Co-defendant Marshall Lee Graves II, 38, of Huntington, was sentenced to six years and four months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm on Aug. 24, 2022.

----Maylik Watson, 29, of Charleston, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison, to be followed by 10 years of supervised release, for distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Watson sold approximately 174.9 grams of methamphetamine on July 6, 2020, to a confidential informant in Charleston for $5,600.

Watson and 11 other individuals have pleaded guilty to charges arising from a long-term investigation dubbed the "Woo Boyz." The investigation targeted a drug trafficking organization with ties to the Bloods and Gangster Disciples criminal gangs that distributed large quantities of methamphetamine in the Charleston area from July 2020 until February 2021.