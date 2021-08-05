Huntington woman in chase indicted in Boyd

Aug. 5—CATLETTSBURG — A Huntington woman accused of taking Boyd County deputies on a chase in a stolen pickup truck last month has been indicted by a Boyd County grand jury.

Stevie Farnsworth, 23, was indicted this week on one count of receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000, one count of theft of a license plate, one count of first-degree fleeing or evading police, one count of receiving a stolen firearm and one count of first-degree wanton endangerment.

As one can deduce from the charges alone, Farnsworth is accused of leading Boyd County deputies on a chase July 24 in a stolen pickup truck, with stolen tags and a stolen gun to boot.

At the scene, police also recovered drugs and a large amount of weed, according to district court records.

Bond has been set in her case $75,000.

An indictment is merely a formal accusation of charges. Anyone named in an indictment should be considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

The following people were indicted by a Boyd County grand jury Aug. 4:

—Benjamin R. Mullins, 32, of Russell, was indicted in two separate cases. In one case, he faces a sole count of second-degree burglary, while in the other case he faces a single count of receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value.

—Danny R. Kruger, 32, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on one count of of second-offense simple possession of heroin, one count of driving on a suspended license due to DUI (first offense) and one count of failure to maintain car insurance.

—Kolin T. Ford, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on one count of resisting arrest and one count of third-degree assault.

—Jessica Stewart, 31, of Ashland, and Jerry J. Bryan, II, 48, of Argillite, were indicted on one count of first-offense simple possession of heroin, one count of first-offense simple possession of meth and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

—David L. Chipps, 48, of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was indicted on one count of failure to produce an insurance card, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of first-offense simple possession of meth.

—Kenneth Kennedy Jr., 51, of Catlettsburg, was indicted on a sole count of third-offense driving on a suspended license due to DUI.

—Michael Arrowood, 35, of Paintsville, was indicted on a sole count of third-degree burglary.

—Michael C. Childers, 25, of Ashland, was indicted on a one count of third-degree assault and one count of being a persistent felony offender in the first offense.

