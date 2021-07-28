Huntington woman leads Boyd deputies on chase

Jul. 28—A Huntington woman driving a stolen truck with around 2 pounds of weed and a pilfered gun was taken into custody following a high speed pursuit outside of Ashland, according to court records.

At about 11:45 p.m. July 24, a Boyd County deputy on patrol saw a gray pickup truck heading down U.S. 60 towards Ashland cross the yellow line and make an abrupt turn, according to a criminal citation.

The deputy ran the plates on the truck — the plates themselves were stolen, records show.

When the deputy hit the lights, the truck appeared to be pulling off to the side of the road — instead, it banged a hard right onto Winslow Road nearly striking a parking vehicle, the citation states.

Turning onto Roberts Drive, the truck reached speeds of up to 70 mph, according to deputies.

In the area of Roberts Drive and State Route 716, the truck failed to stop, blew through the intersection and into a ditch next to the railroad tracks, the citation states.

Two women exited the truck — the suspected driver, 23-year-old Stevie Farnsworth, told officers a man was actually driving the truck, but ran off.

Deputies checked over the truck, finding that like the tags, the vehicle itself was stolen, according to court records. Deputies also recovered a stolen gun and several bags of heroin, records show.

The large amount of pot found in the truck is estimated to be about 2 pounds, according to Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods.

Farnsworth has been charged with receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value, theft of a tag, first-degree fleeing or evading police, receiving a stolen gun, first-degree wanton endangerment, two counts of first-offense possession of a first-degree drug and trafficking in marijuana between 8 ounces and 5 pounds.

She is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

