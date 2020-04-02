Huntkey Announces Special Deal in Jordan

SHENZHEN, China, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntkey, a leading global provider of power solutions, has officially announced the special deal for its universal power strips in Jordan. The deal is a Carrefour sales event targeted at end-users by means of giving away LED bulbs.

Huntkey Special Deal:

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Huntkey-Special-Deal-in-Jordan.jpg

https://en.huntkey.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Huntkey-special-deal.jpg

Buy one power strip and get one LED bulb for free. The sales event is operated by Huntkey's business partner in Jordan, Computer Service Express, a distributor of electronics and computer accessories having complete selling networks such as Carrefour and SmartBuy malls.

Universal power strips are a main category of Huntkey products. They are widely sold in many countries and regions in which universal power strips are available. They are high-quality, simple, stylish, and all guaranteed with a 3-year warranty.

For more information of Huntkey power strips, please visit: http://en.huntkey.com/

About Huntkey

Huntkey Enterprise Group, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Shenzhen, is a member of The International Power Supply Manufacturer's Association (PSMA) and a member of The China Power Supply Society (CPSS). With branch companies in the USA, Japan and other areas, and cooperating factories in Brazil, Argentina, India and other countries, Huntkey has specialized in the development, design, and manufacturing of PC power supplies, industrial power supplies, surge protectors, adapters and chargers for many years. With its own technologies and manufacturing strength, Huntkey has served Lenovo, Haier, DELL, Bestbuy and many other large enterprises for years, and has received unanimous recognition and trust from most of the customers.

