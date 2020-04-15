Huntsman Producing Hand Sanitizer in Australia to Help Combat COVID-19

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntsman Corporation's (NYSE:HUN) manufacturing site near Melbourne, Australia, has become the company's third location around the world to produce hand sanitizer for donation to health care and other critical facilities as part of the COVID-19 response. The Australia site's first batch of hand sanitizer, a pallet of 27 15-liter containers, was provided free of charge to the Austin Hospital in Melbourne on April 7.

The team at the site collaborated with their colleagues in McIntosh, Alabama, and Monthey, Switzerland – where Huntsman is also producing hand sanitizer for donation – to learn best practices for cleaning and repurposing equipment to produce hand sanitizer.

Huntsman also partnered with one of its customers, Fortis Adhesives, Coatings & Specialties, to obtain the base alcohol needed for the first batch of hand sanitizer and to package and label the product in various sizes for end use.

The Melbourne site plans to produce 22,000 liters per week of the hand sanitizer, which is validated for use in hospitals as well as the domestic market through the Australia government's Therapeutic Goods Administration exemption. In addition to initially providing the hand sanitizer free of charge to health care facilities, some of the product will be supplied to retail stores to satisfy high consumer demand. Huntsman will sell to retailers at prices which enable it to cover its costs only and won't make a profit from the sales.

"Our recent experience in Switzerland and Alabama allowed us to move quickly in Australia to help fill an urgent community need," said Peter Huntsman, Chairman, President and CEO of Huntsman Corporation. "We are grateful that through our global presence we can expand our contribution to the fight against this pandemic."

About Huntsman:

Huntsman Corporation is a publicly traded global manufacturer and marketer of differentiated and specialty chemicals with 2019 revenues of approximately $7 billion. Our chemical products number in the thousands and are sold worldwide to manufacturers serving a broad and diverse range of consumer and industrial end markets. We operate more than 70 manufacturing, R&D and operations facilities in approximately 30 countries and employ approximately 9,000 associates within our four distinct business divisions. For more information about Huntsman, please visit the company's website at www.huntsman.com .

Social Media:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Huntsman_Corp

Facebook: www.facebook.com/huntsmancorp

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/huntsman

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information in this release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations. The forward-looking statements in this release are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances and involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the company's operations, markets, products, services, prices and other factors as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Huntsman companies' filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Significant risks and uncertainties may relate to, but are not limited to, volatile global economic conditions, cyclical and volatile product markets, disruptions in production at manufacturing facilities, reorganization or restructuring of Huntsman's operations, including any delay of, or other negative developments affecting the ability to implement cost reductions, timing of proposed transactions, and manufacturing optimization improvements in Huntsman businesses and realize anticipated cost savings, and other financial, economic, competitive, environmental, political, legal, regulatory and technological factors. The company assumes no obligation to provide revisions to any forward-looking statements should circumstances change, except as otherwise required by applicable laws.

Huntsman Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntsman Corporation) More

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntsman-producing-hand-sanitizer-in-australia-to-help-combat-covid-19-301041144.html

SOURCE Huntsman Corporation