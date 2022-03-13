Huntsman Wins Glass Lewis Support in Fight With Starboard

(Bloomberg) -- Starboard Value’s efforts to revamp Huntsman Corp.’s board were dealt a blow after a prominent shareholder advisory firm recommended shareholders reject the activist investor’s slate of nominees.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Starboard, which owns an 8.4% stake in Huntsman, has nominated four directors to the board, arguing the chemical maker needs additional oversight after years of underperformance, missteps and broken promises to investors.

Glass Lewis & Co. published a report on Sunday that urged Huntsman investors to reject Starboard’s push for change and elect management’s entire slate of nominees.

The firm said Starboard’s arguments might have resonated two years ago. But the company has since made several changes, including several bolt-on acquisitions and the sale of its commodities businesses, to help boost the stock and its financial performance.

“We do not believe there is a sufficient basis to support the board changes sought by the dissident,” Glass Lewis said.

‘Right Track’

The firm said it still thinks Huntsman has more work to do to improve its governance, but it has a “favorable view” of the six new directors the company has added since 2019. It said Starboard’s four nominees were “inferior” to the directors it was seeking to replace.

“The company has given investors reason to believe it is on the right track, as demonstrated by Huntsman’s recent results and management’s detailed margin enhancement plan,” Glass Lewis said.

Huntsman has been locked in a months-long battle with Starboard and has urged investors to support its own nominees at a meeting slated for March 25.

Starboard’s efforts risk stalling the company’s momentum and its nominees won’t add valuable experience to the board, Huntsman said.

Story continues

“The recommendation from Glass Lewis to support all of Huntsman’s highly qualified nominees reaffirms that Huntsman’s refreshed board is best equipped to continue driving the company’s transformed product portfolio strategy, with the expertise necessary to drive enhanced value for shareholders,” the company said.

A representative for Starboard was not immediately available for comment.

Total shareholder returns at Huntsman, which is based in The Woodlands, Texas, have been roughly 36% since Starboard first disclosed its stake in the company on Sept. 27.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.