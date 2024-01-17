Huntsville Hospital Working to Serve Patients in the Cold | Jan. 16, 2024 | News 19 at 5 p.m.

TechCrunch

Onera Health, a startup providing sleep diagnostic and monitoring technology to help clinicians conduct studies, has raised €30 million ($32 million) in a Series C round of funding. Poor sleep is thought to impact the U.S. economy alone to the tune of $400 billion, due to factors such as absenteeism and sleep-related presenteeism. While there are countless sleep-tracking aids in the market already, Onera sells itself as more of a clinical-grade solution, having secured regulatory clearance from the likes of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the U.S. The company provides end-to-end "polysomnography-as-a-service," allowing healthcare professionals to conduct a sleep study directly in the patient's home -- or in a lab, if required.