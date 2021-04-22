Huntsville man accused of beating pregnant girlfriend receives indictment

Joseph Brown, The Huntsville Item, Texas
·1 min read

Apr. 22—A Huntsville man accused of beating his pregnant girlfriend was formally indicted by the Walker County Grand Jury, District Attorney Will Durham announced Wednesday.

Jamie Driggers, 32, who was booked into the Walker County Jail on Feb. 2 was formally charged earlier this month for sexual assault and assault of a pregnant woman.

According to police, Driggers confronted his then girlfriend after she informed him that she was pregnant. She advised officers that he beat her in an attempt to force a miscarriage. The victim escaped and was able to receive immediate treatment at Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

The victim later reported that her baby died due to the assault.

Driggers has been held at the Walker County Jail on $115,000 in bonds. Sexual assault is punishable by two to 20 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $10,000, while the assault charges carry a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

