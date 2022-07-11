Huntsville man faces additional home repair fraud charge involving Lacey's Spring residence

Jul. 11—A Huntsville man charged with home repair fraud last week by Decatur police faces an additional charge for allegedly taking more than $43,000 from a Lacey's Spring woman for repairs never completed, authorities said Monday.

The Morgan County District Attorney's office said it handled the investigation and latest home repair fraud charge against Johnny Ray Jordan, 61. The office said the Lacey's Spring incident began in October 2021 and the victim reported entering into multiple contracts with Jordan to perform work at her residence that he didn't finish.

Decatur police charged Jordan last week with two counts of second-degree forgery and two counts of home repair fraud. He remained in the Morgan County Jail on Monday on $90,000 bail, according to jail records.