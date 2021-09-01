Huntsville man indicted for aggravated kidnapping

Sep. 1—HUNTSVILLE — A 38-year-old Huntsville man was indicted by a Walker County grand jury for two counts of first-degree aggravated kidnapping charges for an incident that occurred in November 2020.

Eldrick Duron Washington was arrested on Thanksgiving Day by Huntsville Police Department officers after a domestic dispute turned violent.

Initial reports from law enforcement showed that Washington broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and threatened the life of her and her boyfriend. Police say that the two suspects were held at gunpoint with what was later identified as a black bb-gun.

The incident occurred within a private residence in the 1000 block of Hazel Avenue.

If found guilty, Washington could face five to 99 years for each felony charge. He is currently out on bond.

AUGUST 2020 INDICTMENTS

Kenneth Bay — Injury to a child (1st-degree felony).

Andy Crawford — Unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd-degree felony).

Ayleen Garza — Burglary of a habitation (2nd-degree felony).

Desmond Henderson — Assault of a pregnant person (3rd-degree felony).

Heath Hendley — Evading arrest detention with a vehicle (3rd-degree felony).

Robert Kelley — Attempt to commit tampering with evidence (state jail felony).

Wesley Miles — Evading arrest detention with a vehicle (3rd-degree felony).

Desmond Poindexter — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (1st-degree felony).

Amanda Riles — Theft of property with two previous convictions (state jail felony).

Eldrick Washington — Aggravated kidnapping terrorize (2 counts) (1st-degree felony).

Dkorian Williams — Failure to comply as a sex offender duty to register (2nd-degree felony).

James Ashworth — Possession of a controlled substance (2nd-degree felony).

Samuel Atchley — Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (2nd-degree felony).

Donald Brady — Aggravated assault with serious bodily injury (2nd-degree felony).

Robert Clayton — Burglary of a building (state jail felony).

James Gambrell — Assault family violence with prior convictions (3rd-degree felony).

Story continues

Jacob Gaiser — Burglary of a building (state jail felony).

Anthony Hale — Burglary of a building (state jail felony).

Sara Nored — Possession of a controlled substance (state jail felony).

Neriah Roberts — Capital murder of multiple persons (capital felony).

Raburn Sanders — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (1st-degree felony).

Billy Varieur — Burglary of a habitation (2nd-degree felony).

Dillon Camilleri — Manufacture/ delivery of a controlled substance (1st-degree felony), tampering with evidence (3rd-degree felony).

Jeremy Davis — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony), evading arrest/ detention with a vehicle (3rd-degree felony).

Michael Faulkner — Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (state jail felony), possession of a controlled substance (2nd-degree felony).

Eric Mills — DWI with a child under 15 (state jail felony).

Bobby Stack — Prohibited substance in a correctional facility (3rd-degree felony), possession of a controlled substance (2nd-degree felony), unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon (3rd-degree felony).

Heath Bates — Tampering with physical evidence (3rd-degree felony).

Tamara Martin — Unauthorized absence from a correctional facility (state jail felony).