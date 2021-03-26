Huntsville man indicted for delivery of THC

Mar. 26—A Huntsville resident faces first-degree felony charges after he was formally charged by a Walker County Grand Jury earlier this month, Walker County District Attorney Will Durham announced Thursday.

Michael McBride, 24, was arrested by officers with the Huntsville Police Department on Nov. 22, 2019 was charged with first-degree felony charges for manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. Court records show that he was found with large amounts of THC in his possession.

He was among six individuals that were charged with drug crimes by the grand jury.

"There were multiple cases involving meth indicted in March," Durham said. "Meth is a dangerous drug that damages the brain and body and can produce long-term serious health consequences."

Other true-bill indictments included:

—Kelton Archie, 36, of Huntsville, was charged with a third-degree felony for violation of a bond/ protective order.

—Tony Davis, 51 of Trinity, was charged with a third-degree felony for a DWI.

—Nelson Diaz, 37, of Houston was charged with a third-degree felony for forgery of a financial document.

—Larry Dunn, 55, of Magnolia was charged with a third-degree felony for a DWI.

—David Hale, 32, of Crosby was charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

—Rose Lucia, 31, of Coldspring was charged with a third-degree felony for a DWI.

—Sandra Samples, 53, of The Woodlands was charged with a third-degree felony for a DWI.

—Belinda Wilbanks, 48, of Cleveland was charged with a third-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

—Frank Wiley, 39, of Huntsville was charged with a third-degree felony for injury to a child.

—Vernon Wilmore, 41, of Houston was charged with a state jail felony for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

—Tracy Biddle was charged with a third-degree felony for bringing a prohibited substance into a correctional facility.

—David Hatten, 33, of Conroe was charged with a state jail felony of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Story continues

—Michael Pelt, 47, of Huntsville was charged with a state jail felony for burglary of a building.

—James Reese, 34, of Conroe was charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

—Brandi Wood, 37, of Huntsville was charged with a second-degree felony for possession of a controlled substance.

—Moises Delgado Escareno, 41, was charged with a state jail felony for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.