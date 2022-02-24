Huntsville man pleads guilty in murder of Decatur man

Feb. 24—A Huntsville man agreed at the last minute before a scheduled trial to plead guilty to fatally shooting a Decatur man in a 2017 home invasion and will spend the rest of his life in prison, according to Morgan County's district attorney.

Michael Anthony Bishop, 36, who has been in the Morgan County Jail since his arrest in December 2017, avoided a possible death sentence with his plea, District Attorney Scott Anderson said. Bishop pleaded guilty to two counts of capital murder in the slaying of Raul de Quesada, 37, at his Southeast Decatur home on Oct. 27, 2017.

At earlier court hearings, Decatur police detective Timothy Pace determined Bishop broke into de Quesada's home just after midnight, shot and killed the victim and held his wife at gunpoint while stealing her purse.

Bishop's defense team notified the DA's office on Sunday afternoon of his intention to plead guilty. The trial was set to begin Monday.

"We were 100% prepared to try the case," Anderson said Wednesday. "We were notified Sunday afternoon that he intended to enter a plea and accept an offer of life in prison without a possibility of parole. If we had to try it, death was on the table."

Anderson said the state prosecution put a lot of time and effort in preparing the case. "We purchased airline tickets for some witnesses. We made hotel arrangements for them," he said. "However, we had previously made an offer that (Bishop) accepted, and we honored that offer."

Brian White of Decatur, one of the defense attorneys for Bishop, said his client made the decision on his own.

"He agreed the state could prove its case against him," said White, who has represented Bishop since late 2020. "He concluded it was in his best interest to plead. It all came together at the last minute."

At the preliminary hearing on Feb. 12, 2018, Pace testified that evidence showed Bishop and another man "busted open the front door" and fatally shot de Quesada before going into the master bedroom and asking his wife, "Where's the money? Where's the money?"

De Quesada's then-11-year-old daughter offered to give her piggy bank to two men during the incident, testimony showed.

Court records show de Quesada sustained fatal gunshot wounds to the upper and lower torso.

Pace testified de Quesada's wife, who picked Bishop out of a police photo lineup Nov. 29, 2017, told police she and her husband were lying in bed when they heard a crashing noise. The de Quesadas' three children, ages 11, 5 and 8 months, were in the house at the time, Pace said. He said the children told investigators suspect B "wore a mask."

Pace said de Quesada's widow told police her husband got up and went to the living room to check out the commotion.

"She said she heard two bangs and her husband moan," Pace testified. He said she locked herself in the bedroom and was uninjured when a third shot passed through the bedroom door.

"When the two men came into the bedroom and demanded money, she gave them a brown bag," Pace said. He said the two men did not take the girl's piggy bank and left the house.

Pace said de Quesada was a landscaper, and it was later discovered de Quesada "sold drugs."

Anderson called the masked suspect B "an unindicted co-conspirator" who has not been charged in this case. He said the state knows who he is.

"We don't have any evidence to corroborate the identity of him," Anderson said. "That's unfortunate, but we have to play by the rules and laws."

