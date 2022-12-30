Huntsville PD announces promotions

Dec. 30—Huntsville Police Department has promoted five officers following a rigorous application and interview process with a board of qualified judges. The promotions were announced on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the department's Christmas luncheon.

Asst. Chief Jim Barnes explained that each applicant is given 60 days to study city and departmental policies.

Candidates then had to pass a written exam, followed by an interview panel. Scores are then tallied and decisions are made by senior administration.

Those advancements included two new Lieutenants (Lt.), Ken Foulch and Wade Roberts, three new Sergeants (Sgt.), Tim Watson, John Thompson, and James Reynolds; and existing Lieutenant Curt Landrum was named Senior Lieutenant.

"With the additional supervisors added to our police force, we will be able to better manage the growth of our department," said Police Chief Darryle Slaven. "As the City grows, the department will need to increase the span and control for the additional officers needed to effectively serve the citizens of Huntsville. Fortunately, our Mayor, City Council and City Manager continue to support our police department keeping public safety as one of their priorities."

Sr. Lt. Curt Landrum has been with the department for 32 years, with the last 12 yrs as a Lieutenant over the Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and Patrol. Sr. Lt. Landrum will be over the Uniformed Services Division, consisting of Patrol and the School Resource Officers. He will also act as third in Command of the Police Department.

Lt. Ken Foulch has been with the department for 27 years, with the last 12 years as a Sergeant over CID. Lt. Foulch will be over Operations consisting of the Criminal Intelligence and numerous specialty units, such as SWAT, K-9, Narcotics, Parking, Animal Control, Problem Oriented Policing, Accreditation and Victims Assistance.

Lt. Wade Roberts has been with the department for 18 years, with the last five and a half years as a Patrol Sergeant. Lt. Roberts will oversee Support Services, consisting of Community Services, Training, Records, Recruiting and Code Enforcement.

Sgt. Tim Watson has been with the department for 14 years, with the last 12 years a Corporal in Patrol. Sgt. Watson will be over the Speciality Units and concentrate efforts to curtail current crime trends, such as narcotics, thefts, organized criminal activity and aggressive drivers.

Sgt. John Thompson has been with the department for 13 years, with the last six years as a Detective. Sgt. Thompson will be over CID, supervising the detectives case loads, evidence, victims assistance, and sex offenders.

Sgt. James Reynolds has been with the department for 13 years, with the last two years as a Corporal in Patrol. Sgt. Reynolds will oversee a Patrol shift, supervising officers, traffic enforcement, parades, special events and field training.

The Huntsville Police Officers Association also recognized several employees during their annual awards ceremony at the Christmas luncheon. Those honors included Wade Roberts being named Patrol Sergeant of the Year; Osvaldo Mateo being named Rookie of the Year; Tim Watson being named Corporal of the Year; Kevin Hammond being named Detective of the Year; Craig Myers being named Patrol Officer of the Year; and Tiffany Wiggins being named Civilian Employee of the Year.