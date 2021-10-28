Huntsville Police arrest Madisonville robbery suspect

Oct. 28—HUNTSVILLE — A Madisonville robbery suspect has been arrested in Walker County.

A release from the Madisonville Police Department says that William Downie, 31, of Bremond was captured by Huntsville police after he was named a suspect in a robbery on Aug. 2 at 204 S. May Street in Madisonville. He was also booked on charges for possession of a controlled substance, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest with a vehicle and a Parole and Pardon Board Violation on an aggravated assault charge.

Downie is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on bonds totaling $175,000.

Another suspect in the robbery, Richard Ezra Weaver, was arrested in September and charged in Madison County.