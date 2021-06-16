Huntsville police arrest suspect in Longview murder investigation

Jun. 16—HUNTSVILLE — Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that they have arrested a Gregg County man wanted for a murder in Longview.

Huntsville Police arrested Dontrey Walker, 22, on Tuesday after receiving a call of a possible suicidal person with a gun. In a release, authorities say that officers responded to the area of Old Houston Road, where Walker had run into a wooded area. After an extensive search of the area, Walker was located sitting on the front porch of a vacant residence in the 3300 block of Old Houston Rd, holding a small handgun to his chest.

Huntsville officers immediately started a dialogue with Walker, and were able to get the suspect to place the gun on the ground. A Huntsville Police Department negotiator arrived on scene and continued talking with the suspect, while additional patrol officers and members of the Huntsville Police Department SWAT team arrived and provided scene security.

Police say that during the course of the negotiation, it was learned that the Walker may have murdered his girlfriend in Longview. Police spokesperson Lt. Jim Barnes said that this was confirmed after contacting the Longview Police Department.

"After several hours of negotiation the subject peacefully surrendered without incident," he noted.

"Due to the quick actions of our officers, a dangerous suspect was prevented from harming themselves or any other members of our community. Please join us in prayers for all involved," HPD Chief Kevin Lunsford said.

Walker is currently being held at the Walker County Jail on a $500,000 bond and is awaiting extradition to Gregg County.