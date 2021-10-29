Huntsville police investigating after reports of shots fired in Target parking lot

Oct. 29—HUNTSVILLE — No injuries were reported after at least 11 shots were fired in the Huntsville Target parking lot early Friday morning.

Officials with the Huntsville Police Department say that they responded to a report of shots fired at 3:05 a.m. in the 200 block of Interstate 45, where they were able to locate 11 bullet casings. Witnesses advised officers that the gunshots came from a blue or black BMW that fled the area after the incident.

"Instances like this have happened a few times in that area,"' said Lt. Jim Barnes, a spokesperson for the department. "We usually have the bar crowds that tend to gather. A fight ensued and fortunately no one was hit."

Barnes noted that the incident is under investigation by the Huntsville Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact HPD at (936) 291-5496 or the Walker County Crimestoppers at (936) 294-9494. All tips can remain anonymous.