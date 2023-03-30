Huntsville Police officer killed, one critically injured

Mar. 29—Huntsville Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own. Officer Garrett Crumby, 36, was killed Tuesday after responding to a shooting call at 4:45 Tuesday afternoon in the 4600 block Of Governors House Drive. Another Huntsville Police Officer, Albert Morin, 34, was also shot and remains in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital.

Crumby and Morin responded to a shooting call and when they arrived, they found a female shooting victim. The offender then shot the officers before barricading himself inside an apartment at the scene.

Madison County Sheriff's Office assisted Huntsville Police and apprehended the shooter at approximately 6:20 p.m.

Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson released a statement upon hearing of the officers being ambushed on Tuesday night.

He said, "Please join us in sharing prayers and thoughts of support for our fellow officers in Huntsville, not only the two officers who have been shot, but the entire police force and their families."

Athens police lost two of their own officers in the line of duty almost 20 years ago in January 2004. Sgt. Larry Wayne Russell and Tony Mims responded to a 911 call and the offender opened fire, killing them as they arrived on scene. Since the loss is something they feel strongly too, APD shared their condolences once again on Wednesday.

"Our own city has experienced in the line of duty deaths, and it is a tragedy that ripples across the community. Many agencies and communities — including Huntsville Police Dept. — reached out to us to offer comfort, prayers and support. We offer that now to our fellow officers in Huntsville," the department said.

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office also shared a statement of support.

"Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin and the entire Limestone County Sheriff's Office continue to pray for, and our hearts are with, our Huntsville Police Department family," the post said. "We ask that the Limestone County community continue to join us in prayer for fallen Officer Garrett Crumby's family, Officer Albert Morin, and our brothers and sisters in the Huntsville Police Department."

Huntsville Police Department released the following statement Wednesday morning.

"The hearts of the Huntsville Police family are heavy following the loss of Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby, 36, who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting his community. Our thought and prayers are with Officer Albert Morin, 34, who is still in critical condition at Huntsville Hospital. The Huntsville Police Department thanks those in Huntsville and beyond for their continued support."

"This is a painful night for the City of Huntsville and for our police family. We are heartbroken. Words cannot express our loss. We have been overwhelmed by the show of love and support from our community, and we stand united with our police officers and their families in this tragic moment," Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said.

Officer Crumby's body was transported by Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill Tuesday night where and autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday morning. Huntsville Police Department also requested that the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) lead the investigation.

ALEA Secretary Hal Taylor issued a statement of condolences to the Huntsville Police department and Crumby's family.

"Once again, our state and the law enforcement community will have to find a way to endure the heavy loss of Officer Crumby, who gave his life while fulfilling his sworn duty to protect the public ahead of his own personal safety," he said. "Our Agency will continue to provide all available resources to assist the City of Huntsville and the Huntsville Police Department as they continue to grieve and cope with this heartbreaking situation."

The female shooting victim, who has not been identified, was also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Juan Laws, 24, has been charged with capital murder and remains in the Madison County Jail without bond.