Huntsville Police responding to ‘barricaded subject’ on Blue Spring Road

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says it has shut down a portion of Blue Spring Road as officers deal with a person who has barricaded themselves within a building.

HPD said that officers are responding to the 2000 block of Blue Spring Road for a barricaded subject.

The department said Blue Springs Road from Oakwood Avenue and Callahan Drive is shut down at this time. HPD asked that residents avoid the area.

According to police, there is no threat to the public at this time.

News 19 is working to gather more information and will provide updates as they become available.

