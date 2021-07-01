Huntsville police searching for robbery suspect

Jul. 1—HUNTSVILLE — Police are searching for a tall Black male that they say robbed a bar patron at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

Reports from the Huntsville Police Department state that the victim was smoking a cigarette outside of Timeout Sports Bar in the 600 block of Interstate 45 S. at approximately 12:53 a.m. Police say that a Black male suspect wearing all black clothing approached the victim and asked for a cigarette. As the victim reached into his pocket, he said that the suspect produced a small handgun and stated, "do you want to get shot."

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, stole the victim's wallet containing $32 in cash and a credit card and took off running towards the Studio 6 Motel. Officers patrolled the area searching for the suspect Thursday morning and are in the process of obtaining video from nearby gas stations.

Anyone with information on the robbery or other similar crimes is asked to call the Huntsville Police Department at 936-291-5480 or the Walker County/ Huntsville Crime Stoppers at 936-294-9494.