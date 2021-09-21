Huntsville police seeking suspect after man was hit with metal pipe

Sep. 21—Huntsville Police are looking for a woman who they say hit a male victim in the head with a metal pipe at a local convenience store.

According to HPD Lt. Jim Barnes, deputies met with the victim late Friday evening. Police say that the suspect claimed to be pumping gas at the Quick Pick gas station on MLK Blvd. when a female that was known to him came up behind him and hit him with the pipe.

Police say that they have attempted to locate the female suspect, but have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the incident should call the Huntsville Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (936) 294-9494.