Huntsville police sergeant recovering after being shot in the line of duty

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A Huntsville police sergeant is recovering after being shot multiple times while on the job Thursday.

Sergeant Kyle Dockery, a 17-year veteran of the department, was responding to a call with another officer about a man with a gun at the Timbers Apartments at the 100 block of Interstate 45 when he was shot. The man, who has not yet been identified, was shot and killed after an exchange of gunfire with police.

Dockery was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center, where he is in stable condition after a successful surgery.

The department thanked the community for their support and the medical staff at the hospital for their hard work. Thursday's shooting is still under investigation.