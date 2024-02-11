Huntsville Utilities respond to power outage in Hazel Green

HAZEL GREEN, Ala. (WHNT) — A Huntsville Utilities (HU) spokesperson says crews with Huntsville Utilities are responding to a power outage on Saturday.

According to HU, the outage affects customers near the Tennessee state line south of Quick Joe Road and from Butter and Egg Road east to Greenville Pike.

Officials say that power will be restored as quickly as possible. Stay connected with News 19 for additional updates.

