Huntsville Utilities warns of lane closures for street light replacements

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Utilities (HU) is warning residents of rolling lane closures beginning next week for a large portion of U.S. Highway 431.

The utility company said that beginning at 9 a.m. Monday electric operations crews will begin LED streetlight conversion on Highway 431 between Mastin Lake Road and The Alabama and Tennessee state line.

HU said there will be rolling lane closures during the project with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office helping with traffic control. The company said the closures will last until 2:30 p.m. each day.

Residents are asked to use alternate routes if possible. HU said people who need to drive in the area should use caution as workers will be present.

