Huobi announces cooperation with Fireblocks

On 20 January 2023, Huobi announces that it is currently cooperating with Fireblocks on institutional crypto custody and payments, and Off-Exchange services to better serve clients who want greater security, control and capital efficiency on their assets.

Fireblocks is the digital asset infrastructure for thousands of leading trading desks, hedge funds, brokerages, custodians, and banks. Through the Fireblocks Console, users can connect and trade on over 30 exchanges, including Huobi. The Off-Exchange solution is offered to users who want greater control over their own assets, allowing users to enjoy the various benefits of the exchange while avoiding the risk of a centralized malfunction.

This cooperation with Fireblocks will provide Huobi clients with more secured and reliable digital assets trading options.

Huobi is one of the world’s leading digital asset exchanges, supporting over 1000 trading pairs and more than 600 cryptocurrencies. More news on the cooperation will be announced soon.

