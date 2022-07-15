Huobi applies for trading license with Hong Kong SFC

Huobi Technology has applied to become a regulated virtual asset trading platform with Hong Kong’s securities watchdog, as the city moves on to clarify and tighten rules on cryptocurrency-related businesses.

Huobi said on Thursday the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has lodged its Hong Kong unit’s license application for virtual asset trading.

The crypto exchange applied for licenses specifically for securities trading and automated trading services.

In a proposed amendment to the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Bill, virtual asset service providers (VASPs) would be required to obtain a license from the SFC to legally operate in Hong Kong.

Such a licensing regime is proposed to take effect in March 2023.

The bill was gazetted on June 24 and went through its first reading on July 6, according to the Legislative Council.

