Huobi considers name change as it reportedly seeks a buyer

0
Ningwei Qin
·1 min read

Crypto exchange Huobi Global’s Hong Kong-listed parent, Huobi Technology Holdings, is proposing renaming the group to “New Huo Technology Holdings Limited,” while it reportedly seeks to sell a majority stake in the company.

See related article: Huobi-incubated Chinese NFT platform iBox ends international operations 

Fast facts

  • Huobi Technology said a name change will “provide the Company with a fresh corporate image and identity” while helping with developing business.

  • Shareholders will be asked to vote on the proposed name change in a meeting on Oct. 13.

  • In August, Huobi was reportedly seeking to sell a 60% stake in the company that would value the business at US$3 billion. However, the founders of FTX and Tron, speculated as potential buyers, denied making a bid.

  • Huobi did not respond to Forkast‘s request for a comment at the time of publication.

See related article: Huobi is third global exchange to sign with S.Korea’s Busan

Recommended Stories