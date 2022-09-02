Huobi Global launches two million dollar trading contest to celebrate the Ethereum merge

London, UK --News Direct-- Huobi Global

Huobi Global, a world-leading crypto asset trading platform under Huobi Group, today announced the launch of Huobi Trading Contest. With a grand prize pool of two million USDT to be won, this trading contest is designed to celebrate the upcoming Ethereum merge and incentivize cryptocurrency traders to participate in Huobi’s newly launched Prime membership program, which awards tiered benefits to traders of different levels.

The highly anticipated contest will pit traders against each other over a 10-day period from September 5-15, 2022. During each of these ten days, Huobi will track their trading volumes and rank top traders on a public leaderboard. Those who are talented enough to make the leaderboard will share a grand prize pool of two million USDT, with top traders winning up to 50,000 USDT in individual prizes. Participants will be grouped into one of three streams: Beginner Trader, Talented Trader, and Master Trader, based on their Prime membership levels. Throughout the contest, traders’ classifications can change, depending on their trading volumes.

The contest is also designed to make the cryptocurrency trading experience more fun and interactive. Our Good Luck prizes are open to all participants who meet the trading volume requirements for the Beginner Trader stream; the participants are also eligible to win part of a 10,000 USDT prize pool.

Additionally, this contest will celebrate the upcoming merge of the Ethereum mainnet with the proof-of-stake Beacon Chain network. This will lay the foundation for upgrades that could alleviate Ethereum’s scaling issues and accelerate transaction speeds, opening up new possibilities for the Layer-1 blockchain and the industry as a whole. What’s more, if traders trade Ethereum and other specified tokens during the contest, their trading amount will be multiplied by an unknown variable, amplifying their volumes and increasing their chances of winning prizes.

Story continues

This trading contest comes shortly after Huobi Global launched its new, inclusive Prime membership program, which grants reduced trading fees and other benefits to active users. Traders who average 10,000 USDT in 30-day spot trading volumes qualify for the lowest tier; those with 100,000 USDT in derivatives trading volumes or at least 2,000 USDT in assets also qualify. The program stands out from competitors by lowering the threshold for new members and also by opening up eligibility to both spot and derivatives traders.

To learn more about the trading contest, click here.

To know more about the Prime membership program, click here.

About Huobi Global

Founded in 2013, Huobi Global is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchanges, with tens of millions of users across five continents and 160 different countries and regions. We are dedicated to empowering financial freedom and creating new global wealth, having led the cryptocurrency industry in spot, derivatives, and Bitcoin transactions for many years. Our infrastructure, operations and offerings are built on processes and standards that prioritize user safety and industry compliance, backed by strong global customer supports underpinned by local expertise. It offers a unique trading environment that is truly customer-first, safe and sustainable for all users, enabling their long-term success. For more information, visit www.huobi.com

The above information is for reference only. Huobi Global does not recommend or endorse any digital asset, product or promotion on its platform. Trading digital assets and digital asset derivatives comes with high risks due to significant price volatility. Please fully understand all the risks and make prudent decisions before trading. Please read our detailed risk reminder at https://www.huobi.com/support/en-us/detail/360000188081. Huobi Global will not be responsible for your trading losses.

Contact Details

Huobi PR team

+1 401-244-8310

intlpr@huobi.com

Company Website

https://www.huobi.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/huobi-global-launches-two-million-dollar-trading-contest-to-celebrate-the-ethereum-merge-696004096