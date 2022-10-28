Huobi Global participates as main sponsor at Blockchain Week in Busan 2022

·3 min read

Global Advisory Board member H.E. Justin Sun bullish on blockchain industry in opening speech

Busan, South Korea --News Direct-- Huobi Global

Huobi Global, one of the world’s leading virtual assets exchanges, will be participating as a main sponsor at Blockchain Week in Busan 2022 (BWB 2022), which takes place from October 27 to 29. This is the first major event that Huobi has sponsored and participated in since its acquisition by About Capital less than three weeks earlier, reflecting its ambition to make its presence visible as a market leader at such industry gatherings.

Hosted by Busan Metropolitan City, BWB 2022 features the theme of “Blockchain, City and Life” and aims to drive the growth of Korea’s blockchain industry, as well as to share insights and information. Apart from Huobi Global, the event main sponsors include other major industry players such as Binance and FTX. Their respective CEOs, Changpeng Zhao and Sam Bankman-Fried, are also attending the event along with other representatives from the blockchain industry and Busan Metropolitan City government.

His Excellency Justin Sun, a member of Huobi Global’s global advisory board, said in his opening speech that blockchain technology still holds great possibilities despite the current crypto bear market, noting that the industry is destined for a brighter future.

H.E. Sun, who is the founder of Tron and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, also lauded South Korea’s appeal as a hub for virtual assets. “South Korea is one of the world’s most crypto-active countries and we want to welcome more developers and innovative projects to come here,” he said.

In September, Huobi signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Busan Metropolitan City government to develop its blockchain industry. The partnership covers R&D, technology and financial support for the Busan Digital Currency Exchange, as well as the recruitment of global blockchain talent for the Busan local exchange.

Huobi has been operating in South Korea through a local office since 2019, where it is regulated under a license issued by the Korean Financial Services Commission last year. This makes Huobi the first digital asset exchange with a physical presence in Korea to cooperate with the Busan Metropolitan City government in blockchain development.

Huobi invites potential partners to connect with it at its booth. Interested co-investors can also contact IR-kr@hb.co.kr, and project parties interested in listing their tokens can contact listing-kr@hb.co.kr for more information.

About Huobi Global

Founded in 2013, Huobi Global is one of the largest virtual asset exchanges in the world. Huobi Global serves millions of users across international markets. Since its establishment, Huobi Global has committed to providing first class virtual asset investment services. Huobi Global's robust infrastructure, product innovation and capital strength provides a truly customer-centric and secure trading environment to help our international users to achieve their investment objectives. Please refer to Huobi’s official website for more information: www.huobi.com

Contact Details

Huobi PR team

+86 139 2280 3249

intlpr@huobi.com

Company Website

https://www.huobi.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/huobi-global-participates-as-main-sponsor-at-blockchain-week-in-busan-2022-327612378

