Huobi Global to terminate trading and delist stablecoin HUSD

Crypto exchange Huobi Global will stop trading and delist the stablecoin HUSD, which is closely tied to the exchange, on Friday 8 a.m. UTC (Friday 4 p.m. Hong Kong time), according to an announcement.

HUSD assets held by Huobi users will be converted into USDT at a ratio of 1:1 after the delisting and trading suspension. The exchange expects the conversion to be completed on Nov. 4 in Hong Kong time.

The delisting is planned for “our continuous efforts to promote the healthy development of the blockchain ecosystem,” Huobi Global said in the announcement.

Following the announcement, the price of HUSD dipped to US$0.94; as of 10 a.m. Hong Kong time, it was trading at US$0.98, according to CoinMarketCap. Since its depeg from its 1:1 conversion ratio to the U.S. dollar in August, the stablecoin has largely been trading at less than US$1.

HUSD was first issued by Huobi Global in 2018 as a stablecoin solution and backed by four other stablecoins. In 2019, the HUSD’s issuer was changed to a Huobi Capital-backed startup named Stable Universal, with Paxos as its custody partner.

In October, Huobi Global was acquired by About Capital, a Hong Kong-based asset management firm.

Huobi Global had not responded to Forkast’s request for comment at press time.

