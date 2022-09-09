Huobi Group secures license to operate institutional-grade virtual assets trading platform in the British Virgin Islands

·3 min read

London, U.K. --News Direct-- Huobi Group

Huobi Group (“Huobi”), one of the world’s leading digital asset service providers, has secured approval from the Financial Services Commission (“FSC”) of the British Virgin Islands (“BVI”), to operate a licensed virtual assets exchange under its subsidiary Brtuomi Worldwide Limited (“BWL”).

After all conditions are satisfied, BWL will become the first Digital Asset Trading Platform Operator in the BVI licensed to operate an institutional-grade virtual assets trading platform for both professional and retail investors; this will include licensed financial institutions from all over the world. The trading services to be offered under BWL will include spot (cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum), derivatives (such as Perpetual and Calendar futures), as well as other innovative products.

Huobi Group CFO Lily Zhang said, “This landmark approval makes Huobi the first licensed digital asset exchange for institutional-grade derivative products in the British Virgin Islands. It is a testament to our experience, professional knowledge, and track record in the global cryptocurrency industry.”

“We see a huge market opportunity in cryptocurrency derivatives, with perpetual futures accounting for about half of global cryptocurrency trading volumes in 2021. With the growing importance of compliance in the industry, we will strive to meet all regulatory requirements as we expand. Going forward, we will work closely with the British Virgin Islands regulators to develop a suite of licensed trading products and services, and foster the cryptocurrency industry’s growth in the territory,” CFO Zhang concluded.

Since the Financial Action Task Force issued the 2019 Public Statement on Virtual Assets and Related Providers, global policymakers have accelerated cryptocurrency-related legislation and regulations. This latest approval by the BVI regulators represents the progress that the British Virgin Islands has made on this front, and indicates their all-around support for virtual assets service providers as a whole.

Huobi Group is committed to integrity, innovation, and cooperation in the crypto industry and has established regulated entities in countries and regions such as Japan and Gibraltar. Huobi Group wishes to cater to institutions and professional investors that are looking for regulated partners and access to virtual assets on a global scale.

About Huobi Group

Founded in 2013, Huobi Group is one of the world's leading digital asset service providers, with tens of millions of users across five continents and 160 countries and regions. We are dedicated to empowering financial freedom and creating new global wealth, having led the cryptocurrency industry in spot, derivatives, and Bitcoin transactions for many years. Our infrastructure, operations and offerings are built on processes and standards that prioritize user safety and industry compliance, backed by strong global customer support underpinned by local expertise. It offers a unique trading environment that is truly customer-first, safe and sustainable for all users, enabling their long-term success. For more information, visit www.huobi.com

About Brtuomi Worldwide Limited and the BVI Regulatory Sandbox

On April 16th, 2021, BWL was approved by the BVI FSC to participate in the BVI Regulatory Sandbox and recorded on the BVI FSC's Register of Sandbox Participants. In September 2022, Brtuomi Worldwide Limited was approved by the Financial Services Commission to operate as a Digital Asset Trading Platform Operator in the British Virgin Islands and received an Investment Business License.

Contact Details

Huobi PR team

+1 401-244-8310

intlpr@huobi.com

Company Website

https://www.huobigroup.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/huobi-group-secures-license-to-operate-institutional-grade-virtual-assets-trading-platform-in-the-british-virgin-islands-643183100

Recommended Stories

  • E*Trade vs. Robinhood vs. Webull: Fees & Features

    E*Trade, Robinhood and Webull are similar online trading platforms with specific strengths and weaknesses. E*Trade is a good fit for experienced active traders who appreciate robust support. Robinhood allows investors to avoid all commissions and fees on an easy-to-use app. … Continue reading → The post E*Trade vs. Robinhood vs. Webull appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • China Has a Crucial Yuan Call to Make as Dollar Pain Mounts

    (Bloomberg) -- With virtually every currency weakening against the dollar, Chinese policy makers have to decide whether it’s worth their while resisting the decline of the tightly managed yuan.Most Read from BloombergCharles Becomes King as the Face of a Nation ChangesDouble Rainbow Appears Over Buckingham Palace as Crowd Gathers to Mourn QueenQueen Elizabeth’s Doctors Are Concerned for Her HealthQueen Elizabeth II, Britain’s Longest-Reigning Monarch, Dies at 96Most-Accurate US Artillery Shell I

  • Zscaler Stock Rises Sharply on Strong Forecast. Analysts Cite Billings Growth.

    Zscaler's fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings and revenue beat analysts' estimates. Calculated billings in the quarter jump 57%.

  • Oil Prices Climb But Head for Second Straight Weekly Loss

    Oil prices edged higher early Friday, climbing off eight-month lows, but were still on track for a second consecutive weekly loss.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman Says Stick to High Quality Stocks; Here Are 2 Names He Likes

    There has been no respite for the markets since Fed Chair Jerome Powell took to the podium at Jackson Hole and suggested the central bank will do whatever it needs to do in order to tame inflation, and if more rate hikes are required – so be it. The market might have gotten a case of the heebee jeebees in response, but it’s a plan that billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman thinks is going to work. By next year, the CEO and founder of Pershing Square Capital expects inflation will be slashed

  • 2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices. The blue chip dividend payers are particularly attractive, as they combine the twin pillars of quality and long-term payment reliability. So let’s follow this line, and take

  • Inflation expectations are ‘collapsing’ — here’s why that could spur a rebound in stocks

    A closely watched bond-market gauge of near-term inflation expectations has fallen below the Federal Reserve's 2% target for the first time in two years.

  • The No-Brainer Crypto That Some Billionaires Could Regret Not Buying

    Some of the top billionaires in the world may not be bullish on Bitcoin now, but they might regret that decision later.

  • Trump's Truth Social steps closer to a financial cliff

    Former president Donald Trump's website Truth Social is barreling toward a financial cliff that could see its main lifeline disappear. A Trump-allied investment company, Digital World Acquisition Corp., asked shareholders this week to approve a one-year extension for its merger with Trump's company while it fends off multiple federal investigations.Subscribe to The Post Most newsletter for the most important and interesting stories from The Washington Post. But at a special meeting Tuesday, the

  • Aerospace Supplier Catches Rare Double Downgrade. It’s Good for Boeing.

    Morgan Stanley analyst Kristine Liwag double downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems to Sell from Buy, skipping the Hold rating entirely.

  • 3 REITs With The Highest Total Returns Over The Past 5 Years

    When it comes to investing in stocks, historical performance over several years can often provide a glimpse into the future prospects of a company. While there’s no guarantee the company will continue performing in the same manner, it’s far more likely that a profitable company will remain a winner over the next five years than one that has negative earnings per share (EPS). For real estate investment trust (REIT) stocks, total returns include appreciation and dividend payments. While some inves

  • Tencent Suffers Massive Selloff After Alibaba

    Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) shareholders added $7.6 billion in shares to Hong Kong's clearing and settlement system, spurring speculation that its biggest shareholder, Naspers Ltd (OTC: NAPRF), offloaded part of its 29% stake, the Financial Times reports. Earlier, Tencent's international investment arm Prosus backed out of its pledge not to sell stock in Tencent. Global investors downsized their holdings in Chinese technology stocks following a government crackdown and regulatory onslaught.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Income Stocks With Jaw-Dropping Yields

    Vale and Zim Integrated Shipping Services sport ultra-high dividend yields and compelling long-term valuations.

  • Goldman Sachs says here is where to park your cash

    What is a growth or value stock anyway? Goldman Sachs says you should know the difference. Or how about investing in…neither?

  • Slumping U.S. stock market technical indicators flash warning sign

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Indicators that investors use to gauge the health of the U.S. stock market have taken a turn for the worse, fueling worries that the benchmark index may revisit its mid-June bear market low. The S&P 500 is down 7% since mid-August following a sharp summer rally, battered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates higher than previously anticipated in its fight to bring down consumer prices from their 40-year highs. "I had to downgrade the market technically, given how severe the decline has been over the last three weeks," said John Kolovos, chief technical strategist at Macro Risk Advisors.

  • Exxon and 3 Other Energy Stocks Whose Dividends Look Like They Can Weather Tough Times

    Boosting a dividend in such a distressed period is a good test for how well a company can weather such periods and keep raising payouts.

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • Rivian Stock Jumps. It Will Make All-Electric Commercial Vehicles With Mercedes.

    FEATURE Rivian Automotive and Mercedes-Benz will partner to build all-electric commercial vehicles. Investors didn’t expect this bit of good news. Mercedes (ticker: MGB.Germany) and Rivian (RIVN) signed a memorandum of understanding for a partnership that will produce commercial electric vehicles for both companies.