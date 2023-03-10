Huobi’s HT Token Suddenly Falls 93%, Then Rebounds Just as Quickly
Join the most important conversation in crypto and web3! Secure your seat today
Huobi’s HT token, the native token of the cryptocurrency exchange, momentarily dropped 93% on Thursday for reasons that are unclear.
And then it quickly rebounded.
The token dropped from a 24-hour-high of $4.81 to a low of $0.31 at around 21:00 UTC on Huobi’s exchange, according to TradingView’s pricing source. Other exchanges saw a similar drop in price.
Just before the crash, $2 million worth of sales were reported in the five minutes leading up to it, a researcher at Kaiko tweeted. Normally, buys on the HT-USDT pair amount to about $600,000.
At press time, the token had rebounded and was trading at $3.70 on Huobi. It is down about 24% over the past 24 hours.
The wild price action was notable because HT is one of the larger cryptocurrencies, with a market capitalization of about $630 million (after the rebound). Crypto traders follow the token partly because Justin Sun, founder of the Tron blockchain, has disclosed that he’s a big holder – in addition to being a leader of the exchange’s strategy.
Sun, in a tweet, said the Huobi exchange's operations are safe, as are its wallets and backend. In a second tweet, he apologized for the "leveraged liquidation on the market caused by a few users," and said Huobi will create a $100 million fund to improve multi-currency liquidity.
The operation of @HuobiGlobal exchange is #SAFE, the wallets are SAFE, and the backend is SAFE. The recent market fluctuations and the leveraged liquidations were caused by few users triggering a cascade of forced liquidations in the spot and HT contract markets.
— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) March 10, 2023
We deeply apologize for the impact of the leveraged liquidation on the market caused by a few users, and in order to further improve the multi-currency liquidity of the @HuobiGlobal platform, we will set up a liquidity fund with an investment of 100 million US dollars.
— H.E. Justin Sun 孙宇晨 (@justinsuntron) March 10, 2023
UPDATE (March 10, 2023 00:53 UTC): Updates with Justin Sun comment in final two paragraphs.
UPDATE (March 10, 2023 02:01 UTC): Adds additional comment from Justin Sun.