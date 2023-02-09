Huobi Lists CORE token and announces strategic partnership with Core Dao

Singapore --News Direct-- Huobi

9 February 2023 – Huobi, a leading global digital assets exchange, announces today an ecosystem strategic partnership with Core Dao, a Layer-1 blockchain running on Satoshi Plus, a dual consensus mechanism utlizing Proof-of-Work and Delegated Proof-of-Stake. The CORE token and trading pair CORE/USDT is currently available on the Huobi platform. Under this strategic partnership, Huobi and Core Dao will cooperate in technical support, community co-governance, ecological promotion and other areas, working to provide users with a more decentralized consensus and build a more reliable underlying blockchain infrastructure.

Since its mainnet launch on 13 January, Core DAO has attracted interest from developers, users and exchanges across the globe. Core DAO recently commenced on their community airdrop of CORE tokens to more than 1.2 million users. Huobi is one of the main exchanges to announce the initial listing of the CORE token on its platform, and as an important key partner, Huobi will continue to work closely with the Core founding team to develop future collaborations.

“We are excited about having a strategic partnership with a leading big exchange like Huobi, and eager to discuss more future plans together,” Core DAO contributor CJ Reim said. “Core is focused on removing obstacles and expanding access. Huobi’s commitment and team’s dedication to listing the token is important in helping users participate in the ecosystem while our collective work in supporting projects helps ensure we’re attracting the best ideas, and the best people to bring them to fruition.”

“Core Dao is an excellent project and has garnered a lot of community support. We are pleased to join them as a strategic partnership in building the Web3 ecosystem,” said Edward Chen, Huobi’s General Manager of Asset and Commercial Center. “Huobi is always looking to onboard more ecological partners, leverage the advantages of technology, ecology and community of both sides, and continuously explore the possibilities and new opportunities for the development of Web3 track, and make new progress in building the Huobi Global Web3 Portal. At the same time, Huobi is dedicated in providing a public trading platform for high-quality projects and optimized platform assets, allowing users to have more diversified crypto investment opportunities and enjoy rich ecological cooperation dividends.”

Story continues

Core is a Turing-complete blockchain that uses a fusion of bitcoin mining hash arithmetic and Ether Virtual Machine (EVM). It adopts the Satoshi Plus consensus mechanism and fuses Bitcoin PoW and Ether DPoS to maintain decentralization while avoiding the trade-offs in the PoW consensus system, solving the triangular dilemma of decentralization, security and scalability. The Core will become the core of the Web3 universe in the future, serving as the underlying infrastructure to support and develop this new world. Core Dao is also focused on building its network with the bitcoin miner community. Many early-stage bitcoin miners entrust their hashes to the Core network and receive CORE tokens through shared computing power.

About Huobi Group

As a world-leading company in the blockchain industry, Huobi Group was founded in 2013 with a mission to make breakthroughs in core blockchain technology and integration blockchain technology with other industries. Huobi Group has expanded into public blockchains, digital assets trading, wallets, mining pools, proprietary investments, incubation, digital asset research, and more. Huobi Group has established a global digital economy industry ecosystem by investing in over 60 upstream and downstream companies in the blockchain industry.

Contact Details

Huobi PR team

+86 139 2280 3249

intlpr@huobi.com

Company Website

https://www.huobi.com/

View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/huobi-lists-core-token-and-announces-strategic-partnership-with-core-dao-321792406