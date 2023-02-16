Hup Seng Industries Berhad Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) defied analyst predictions to release its annual results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of RM318m, some 4.1% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at RM0.033, 30% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Hup Seng Industries Berhad's three analysts are now forecasting revenues of RM328.9m in 2023. This would be a credible 3.4% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 28% to RM0.042. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM316.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.034 in 2023. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Hup Seng Industries Berhad's future following the latest results, with a sizeable expansion in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 14% to RM0.83per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Hup Seng Industries Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM0.86 and the most bearish at RM0.78 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Hup Seng Industries Berhad's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 3.4% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.3% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see a revenue decline of 1.3% annually. It seems obvious that as part of the brighter growth outlook, Hup Seng Industries Berhad is expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Hup Seng Industries Berhad following these results. On the plus side, they also lifted their revenue estimates, and the company is expected to perform better than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Hup Seng Industries Berhad going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Hup Seng Industries Berhad you should be aware of.

