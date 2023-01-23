Is Hup Seng Industries Berhad's (KLSE:HUPSENG) Recent Price Movement Underpinned By Its Weak Fundamentals?

Hup Seng Industries Berhad (KLSE:HUPSENG) has had a rough month with its share price down 5.4%. It seems that the market might have completely ignored the positive aspects of the company's fundamentals and decided to weigh-in more on the negative aspects. Fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes so it makes sense to study the company's financials. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Hup Seng Industries Berhad's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Hup Seng Industries Berhad is:

17% = RM23m ÷ RM137m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.17 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Hup Seng Industries Berhad's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Hup Seng Industries Berhad seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 11% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. As you might expect, the 12% net income decline reported by Hup Seng Industries Berhad is a bit of a surprise. Therefore, there might be some other aspects that could explain this. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

So, as a next step, we compared Hup Seng Industries Berhad's performance against the industry and were disappointed to discover that while the company has been shrinking its earnings, the industry has been growing its earnings at a rate of 17% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Hup Seng Industries Berhad fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Hup Seng Industries Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Hup Seng Industries Berhad's very high three-year median payout ratio of 118% over the last three years suggests that the company is paying its shareholders more than what it is earning and this explains the company's shrinking earnings. Paying a dividend higher than reported profits is not a sustainable move.

In addition, Hup Seng Industries Berhad has been paying dividends over a period of at least ten years suggesting that keeping up dividend payments is way more important to the management even if it comes at the cost of business growth. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 71% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected drop in the payout ratio explains the expected increase in the company's ROE to 25%, over the same period.

Conclusion

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Hup Seng Industries Berhad. Despite the high ROE, the company has a disappointing earnings growth number, due to its poor rate of reinvestment into its business. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

