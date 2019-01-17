Hupsteel Limited (SGX:BMH): Time For A Financial Health Check

The direct benefit for Hupsteel Limited (SGX:BMH), which sports a zero-debt capital structure, to include debt in its capital structure is the reduced cost of capital. However, the trade-off is BMH will have to adhere to stricter debt covenants and have less financial flexibility. Zero-debt can alleviate some risk associated with the company meeting debt obligations, but this doesn’t automatically mean BMH has outstanding financial strength. I recommend you look at the following hurdles to assess BMH’s financial health.

Is financial flexibility worth the lower cost of capital?

Debt funding can be cheaper than issuing new equity due to lower interest cost on debt. However, the trade-off is debtholders’ higher claim on company assets in the event of liquidation and stringent obligations around capital management. BMH’s absence of debt on its balance sheet may be due to lack of access to cheaper capital, or it may simply believe low cost is not worth sacrificing financial flexibility. However, choosing flexibility over capital returns is logical only if it’s a high-growth company. A double-digit revenue growth of 26% is considered relatively high for a small-cap company like BMH. Therefore, the company’s decision to choose financial flexibility is justified as it may need headroom to borrow in the future to sustain high growth.

Can BMH meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

Given zero long-term debt on its balance sheet, Hupsteel has no solvency issues, which is used to describe the company’s ability to meet its long-term obligations. But another important aspect of financial health is liquidity: the company’s ability to meet short-term obligations, including payments to suppliers and employees. At the current liabilities level of S$5.9m, it appears that the company has maintained a safe level of current assets to meet its obligations, with the current ratio last standing at 16.95x. Having said that, a ratio above 3x may be considered excessive by some investors, yet this is not usually a major negative for a company.

Next Steps:

As a high-growth company, it may be beneficial for BMH to have some financial flexibility, hence zero-debt. Since there is also no concerns around BMH’s liquidity needs, this may be its optimal capital structure for the time being. In the future, its financial position may be different. This is only a rough assessment of financial health, and I’m sure BMH has company-specific issues impacting its capital structure decisions. I recommend you continue to research Hupsteel to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

