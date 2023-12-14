HUR behind night drone attack on Russian military bases — NV sources

The overnight drone attack on Russia on Dec. 14, was a special operation carried out by Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate or HUR, a source within the intelligence service has told NV.

The targets included military objects in the Moscow and Kaluga oblasts, according to the source.

Several drones attacked Russian military bases in Alabino and Podolsk, Moscow Oblast, during the night of Dec. 14, according to Russian Telegram channels. Another potential target was the Volodarskaya oil depot in the Ramensky district.

The first drone was shot down three kilometers from Alabino, the Russians claimed. They allegedly neutralized another drone in the same area an hour later.

Another drone attacked a military unit in Podolsk at around 5 a.m., with Russian authorities saying no casualties were reported.

Workers at the Volodarskaya oil depot were evacuated during the night in anticipation of a potential attack.

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the "interception and neutralization" of nine drones over the territories of the Kaluga and Moscow oblasts in the Russian Federation.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that a drone en route to Moscow was successfully repelled, the Kremlin-controlled news outlet RIA Novosti claimed on Dec. 14.

Air defense systems also allegedly shot down a drone in the Sukhinichi District of Russia’s Kaluga Oblast, with no reported casualties or destruction.

