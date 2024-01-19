HUR confirms successful cyber attack on Russian state-owned enterprise

The State Administration of Ukraine confirmed a successful cyber attack on a Russian state-owned enterprise

Ukraine’s military’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) conducted a successful cyberattack on a Russian state-owned enterprise involved in construction work for Russia’s Defense Ministry, HUR confirmed on Telegram on Jan. 19.

Specialists from the Ukrainian hacking group “Blackjack” executed the operation, infiltrating the database of Russia’s Main Military Construction Directorate for Special Projects and downloading 1.2 TB of data, HUR said. Among the data they obtained was technical documentation pertaining to over 500 military sites across Russia.

HUR also revealed that critical intelligence about Russian military facilities in various stages of planning, construction, and completion was transmitted to the Ukrainian armed forces.

The hackers then wiped this data from the breached servers, temporarily disrupting the Russian company’s operations.



